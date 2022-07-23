Solve each equation. 6(3x-1)= 8 - (10x-14)
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 3/(x-2) + 1/(x+1) = 3/(x2-x-2)
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Key Concepts
Domain Restrictions in Rational Expressions
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Equivalence of Rational Expressions
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) 0
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 - 5x + 6 = 0
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive odd integers whose product is 63.
Solve each problem. See Example 1. Michael must build a rectangular storage shed. He wants the length to be 6 ft greater than the width, and the perimeter will be 44 ft. Find the length and the width of the shed.
Solve each problem. Speed of a Plane Mary Lynn left by plane to visit her mother in Louisiana, 420 km away. Fifteen minutes later, her mother left to meet her at the airport. She drove the 20 km to the airport at 40 km per hr, arriving just as the plane taxied in. What was the speed of the plane?