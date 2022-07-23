Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 13
Chapter 2, Problem 13

Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 3/(x-2) + 1/(x+1) = 3/(x2-x-2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the denominators in the equation: \(\frac{3}{x-2} + \frac{1}{x+1} = \frac{3}{x^{2} - x - 2}\).
Factor the quadratic denominator on the right side: \(x^{2} - x - 2 = (x - 2)(x + 1)\).
Determine the values of \(x\) that make any denominator zero, since division by zero is undefined.
Set each denominator equal to zero and solve for \(x\): \(x - 2 = 0\) gives \(x = 2\), and \(x + 1 = 0\) gives \(x = -1\).
Conclude that \(x = 2\) and \(x = -1\) cannot be solutions of the equation because they make the denominators zero.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain Restrictions in Rational Expressions

Rational expressions are undefined when their denominators equal zero. Identifying values that make any denominator zero is crucial to determine which variable values cannot be solutions, as these cause division by zero and are excluded from the domain.
Recommended video:
05:21
Restrictions on Rational Equations

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratics helps simplify expressions and identify zeros of denominators. For example, factoring x² - x - 2 into (x - 2)(x + 1) reveals values that make the denominator zero, aiding in finding domain restrictions.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Equivalence of Rational Expressions

Understanding that expressions like 3/(x² - x - 2) can be rewritten using factored denominators helps compare and analyze terms. This equivalence is key to identifying common restrictions and ensuring no invalid solutions are considered.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 6(3x-1)= 8 - (10x-14)

908
views
Textbook Question

Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) 0

1198
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 - 5x + 6 = 0

966
views
Textbook Question

Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive odd integers whose product is 63.

880
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 1. Michael must build a rectangular storage shed. He wants the length to be 6 ft greater than the width, and the perimeter will be 44 ft. Find the length and the width of the shed.

624
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Speed of a Plane Mary Lynn left by plane to visit her mother in Louisiana, 420 km away. Fifteen minutes later, her mother left to meet her at the airport. She drove the 20 km to the airport at 40 km per hr, arriving just as the plane taxied in. What was the speed of the plane?

658
views