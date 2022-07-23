Textbook Question
Solve each equation. 2x4-7x2+5=0
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Solve each equation. 2x4-7x2+5=0
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | 3x2 + x | = 14
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) See Example 9.
Solve each equation. 3x3/4 = x1/2
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 5 ≤ 2x -3 ≤ 7