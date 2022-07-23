Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Example 4. In planning her retirement, Kaya deposits some money at 2.5% interest, and twice as much money at 3%. Find the amount deposited at each rate if the total annual interest income is \$850.
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Solve each problem. See Example 4. In planning her retirement, Kaya deposits some money at 2.5% interest, and twice as much money at 3%. Find the amount deposited at each rate if the total annual interest income is \$850.
Solve each equation using the square root property. (-2x + 5)2 = -8
Solve each equation using completing the square. x2 - 7x + 12 = 0
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. -0.6(x-5)+0.8(x-6) = 0.2x - 1.8
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | ≤ 4
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.