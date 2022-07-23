Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the square root property. (4x + 1)2 = 20
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Solve each equation using the square root property. (4x + 1)2 = 20
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. (1/2)(6x+20) = x+4 +2(x+3)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10≤2x+4≤16
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3/5 + x | < 1
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 1/2 - x | ≤ 2
Dimensions of a Square What is the length of the side of a square if its area and perimeter are numerically equal?