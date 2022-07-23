Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 31
Chapter 2, Problem 31

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10≤2x+4≤16

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that the compound inequality \(10 \leq 2x + 4 \leq 16\) means that \(2x + 4\) is simultaneously greater than or equal to 10 and less than or equal to 16.
To isolate \(x\), first subtract 4 from all three parts of the inequality: \(10 - 4 \leq 2x + 4 - 4 \leq 16 - 4\), which simplifies to \(6 \leq 2x \leq 12\).
Next, divide all parts of the inequality by 2 to solve for \(x\): \(\frac{6}{2} \leq \frac{2x}{2} \leq \frac{12}{2}\), which simplifies to \(3 \leq x \leq 6\).
Interpret the solution \(3 \leq x \leq 6\) as all real numbers \(x\) between 3 and 6, including the endpoints 3 and 6.
Express the solution set in interval notation as \([3, 6]\), where the square brackets indicate that the endpoints are included.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Compound Inequalities

A compound inequality involves two inequalities joined together, such as 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 16. Solving it requires finding all values of the variable that satisfy both inequalities simultaneously, often by isolating the variable within the combined inequality.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities involves performing algebraic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division) to isolate the variable. When multiplying or dividing by a negative number, the inequality sign must be reversed to maintain a true statement.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a concise way to represent solution sets of inequalities using parentheses and brackets. Brackets [ ] indicate inclusion of endpoints, while parentheses ( ) indicate exclusion. For example, [3, 6) means all numbers from 3 to 6, including 3 but excluding 6.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-3 * √-8

797
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3/5 + x | < 1

850
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 3. Aryan wishes to strengthen a mixture from 10% alcohol to 30% alcohol. How much pure alcohol should be added to 7 L of the 10% mixture?

631
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 1/2 - x | ≤ 2

829
views
Textbook Question

Dimensions of a Square What is the length of the side of a square if its area and perimeter are numerically equal?

915
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each power of i. i11

859
views