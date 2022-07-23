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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 77a
Chapter 2, Problem 77a

Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. (1-3i) / (1+i)

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1
Identify the problem as dividing two complex numbers: \(\frac{1 - 3i}{1 + i}\).
To simplify, multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of \(1 + i\) is \(1 - i\), so multiply both numerator and denominator by \(1 - i\):
\[\frac{1 - 3i}{1 + i} \times \frac{1 - i}{1 - i}\]
Use the distributive property (FOIL) to expand both numerator and denominator:
Numerator: \((1 - 3i)(1 - i) = 1 \cdot 1 - 1 \cdot i - 3i \cdot 1 + (-3i)(-i)\)
Denominator: \((1 + i)(1 - i) = 1 \cdot 1 - 1 \cdot i + i \cdot 1 - i \cdot i\)
Simplify both expressions by combining like terms and using \(i^2 = -1\).
Finally, write the result in standard form \(a + bi\) by separating the real and imaginary parts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing answers in standard form means presenting the result explicitly as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number, such as x + yi.
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Multiplying Complex Numbers

Division of Complex Numbers

Dividing complex numbers involves multiplying the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate the imaginary part in the denominator. This process simplifies the expression to standard form.
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Dividing Complex Numbers

Complex Conjugate

The complex conjugate of a number a + bi is a - bi. Multiplying by the conjugate removes the imaginary part in the denominator because (a + bi)(a - bi) equals a² + b², a real number, facilitating division.
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Complex Conjugates
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