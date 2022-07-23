Solve each equation. (x2+24x)1/4 = 3

Textbook Question
The temperatures on the surface of Mars in degrees Celsius approximately satisfy the inequality . What range of temperatures corresponds to this inequality?
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The temperatures on the surface of Mars in degrees Celsius approximately satisfy the inequality . What range of temperatures corresponds to this inequality?
Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. (1-3i) / (1+i)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+1)<2/(x+3)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(2-x)≥3/(1-x)
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) See Example 8.
, for t
Solve each equation. See Example 7. x5/4 = 32