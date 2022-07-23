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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 50a
Chapter 2, Problem 50a

Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-3+2i) - (-4+2i)

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Identify the problem as subtracting two complex numbers: \((-3 + 2i) - (-4 + 2i)\).
Rewrite the subtraction by distributing the negative sign to the second complex number: \((-3 + 2i) + (4 - 2i)\).
Add the real parts together: \(-3 + 4\).
Add the imaginary parts together: \(2i + (-2i)\).
Combine the results to write the answer in standard form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. The imaginary unit i satisfies i² = -1. Understanding this form is essential for performing operations like addition and subtraction.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts and their imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) - (c + di) = (a - c) + (b - d)i. This process keeps the result in standard form.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is written as a + bi, where a and b are real numbers. Writing answers in this form clearly separates the real and imaginary components, making the result easier to interpret.
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