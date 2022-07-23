Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
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Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
Solve each equation. √4x-x+3=0
Solve each equation or inequality. | 2x+ 1/3 | +1 < 4
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. -8x² + 10x = 7
Solve each equation for x. ax+b=3(x-a)
Solve each equation. √(6x+7) - 9 = x-7