Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
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Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 1/2 | -2 < 5
Solve each equation or inequality. | 2x+ 1/3 | +1 < 4
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2≤9
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-2+4i) - (-4+4i)
Solve each equation. √(6x+7) - 9 = x-7