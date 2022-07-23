Decide whether each statement is true or false. The solution set of 2x+5=x -3 is {-8}.
Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. √(x+5) = 7
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Key Concepts
Square Root Property
Isolating the Radical Expression
Checking for Extraneous Solutions
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. √-25 = 5i
Solve each problem. Suppose two acid solutions are mixed. One is 26% acid and the other is 34% acid. Which one of the following concentrations cannot possibly be the concentration of the mixture? A. 24% B. 30% C. 31% D. 33%
Solve each problem. If x represents the number of pennies in a jar in an applied problem, which of the following equations cannot be a correct equation for finding x? (Hint:Solve the equations and consider the solutions.)
A. 5x+3 =11
B.12x+6 =-4
C.100x =50(x+3)
D. 6(x+4) =x+24
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≤ 7
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7