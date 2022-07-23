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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 7
Chapter 2, Problem 7

Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. √(x+5) = 7
Math exercise matching equations with their correct first solving steps, including roots, powers, and algebraic expressions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equation given: \(\sqrt{\\(x+5\")} = 7\).
Recognize that the square root is isolated on one side of the equation, which allows us to eliminate the square root by squaring both sides.
Square both sides of the equation to remove the square root: \(\left(\sqrt{\\(x+5\")}\right)^2 = 7^2\).
Simplify both sides after squaring: \(x + 5 = 49\).
Proceed to solve the resulting linear equation by isolating \(x\): subtract 5 from both sides to get \(x = 49 - 5\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property involves understanding that if √A = B, then A = B². This is essential for solving equations with square roots, as it allows you to eliminate the radical by squaring both sides, simplifying the equation to a polynomial form.
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Isolating the Radical Expression

Before applying the square root property, the radical expression must be isolated on one side of the equation. This ensures that squaring both sides will correctly remove the square root without introducing extraneous terms or complicating the equation.
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Radical Expressions with Fractions

Checking for Extraneous Solutions

Squaring both sides of an equation can introduce solutions that do not satisfy the original equation. After solving, it is important to substitute solutions back into the original equation to verify their validity and discard any extraneous solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. The solution set of 2x+5=x -3 is {-8}.

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Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. √-25 = 5i

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Suppose two acid solutions are mixed. One is 26% acid and the other is 34% acid. Which one of the following concentrations cannot possibly be the concentration of the mixture? A. 24% B. 30% C. 31% D. 33%

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. If x represents the number of pennies in a jar in an applied problem, which of the following equations cannot be a correct equation for finding x? (Hint:Solve the equations and consider the solutions.)

A. 5x+3 =11

B.12x+6 =-4

C.100x =50(x+3)

D. 6(x+4) =x+24

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Textbook Question

Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≤ 7

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Textbook Question

Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7

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