Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inequality \(|x| \geq 7\). This means the distance of \(x\) from 0 on the number line is greater than or equal to 7.
Rewrite the inequality without the absolute value by considering the definition: \(|x| \geq 7\) is equivalent to \(x \leq -7\) or \(x \geq 7\).
Interpret the solution set as two separate intervals: one interval includes all values less than or equal to \(-7\), and the other includes all values greater than or equal to \(7\).
Look for the graph in Column II that shows two rays extending outward from \(-7\) to the left and from \(7\) to the right, including the points \(-7\) and \(7\) (usually indicated by solid dots or closed circles).
Match the inequality \(|x| \geq 7\) with the graph that represents these two intervals combined, showing the solution set correctly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Inequalities

Absolute value inequalities involve expressions like |x| ≥ a, which represent the distance of x from zero on the number line. The inequality |x| ≥ 7 means x is at least 7 units away from zero, so the solution includes values less than or equal to -7 and greater than or equal to 7.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Graphing Solution Sets on the Number Line

Graphing solution sets for inequalities involves shading regions on the number line that satisfy the inequality. For |x| ≥ 7, the graph shows two rays extending left from -7 and right from 7, indicating all values outside the interval (-7, 7).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Inequality Notation and Interpretation

Understanding inequality symbols (≥, ≤, >, <) is essential to interpret solution sets correctly. The symbol ≥ means 'greater than or equal to,' so values equal to or beyond the boundary points satisfy the inequality, affecting how the graph is drawn and matched.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. The solution set of 2x+5=x -3 is {-8}.

1098
views
Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. √-25 = 5i

848
views
Textbook Question

Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II . x≥-6

929
views
Textbook Question

Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. 6≤x

727
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. A= 24f / B(p+1), for f (approximate annual interest rate)

980
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. √(x+5) = 7

670
views
1
rank