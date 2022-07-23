Textbook Question
Solve each equation. 5x-2(x+4)=3(2x+1)
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Solve each equation. 5x-2(x+4)=3(2x+1)
Solve each problem. If a train travels at 80 mph for 15 min, what is the distance traveled?
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x≤6
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 = -25
Solve each problem. If a person invests \$500 at 2% simple interest for 4 yr, how much interest is earned?
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7