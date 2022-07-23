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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 19
Chapter 2, Problem 19

Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (6-i) + (7-2i)

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1
Identify the problem as the addition of two complex numbers: \((6 - i)\) and \((7 - 2i)\).
Recall that to add complex numbers, you add their real parts together and their imaginary parts together separately.
Add the real parts: \(6 + 7\).
Add the imaginary parts: \(-i + (-2i)\), which is the same as \(-1i - 2i\).
Combine the sums of the real and imaginary parts to write the result in standard form: \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They combine real and imaginary parts, allowing operations beyond the real number system.
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Addition of Complex Numbers

To add complex numbers, add their real parts together and their imaginary parts together separately. For example, (a + bi) + (c + di) = (a + c) + (b + d)i, combining like terms to simplify.
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Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary part. Writing answers in this form clearly separates real and imaginary components.
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