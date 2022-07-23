Textbook Question
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √24
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Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √24
Solve each equation. x/(x-3) = 3/(x-3) + 3
Solve each equation. 4[2x-(3-x)+5] = -6x - 28
Solve each equation. x/(x-4) = 4/(x-4) + 4
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 8x-3x+2<2(x+7)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 6x-(2x+3)≥4x-5