Textbook Question
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √24
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Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √24
Solve each equation. |x + 1 | = |1 -3x|
Solve each equation. x/(x-3) = 3/(x-3) + 3
Solve each equation. 4[2x-(3-x)+5] = -6x - 28
Solve each equation. x/(x-4) = 4/(x-4) + 4
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (6-i) + (7-2i)