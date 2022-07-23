Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 94
Chapter 2, Problem 94

Simplify each power of i. i27

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the imaginary unit \(i\) is defined such that \(i^2 = -1\).
Recognize that powers of \(i\) repeat in a cycle of 4: \(i^1 = i\), \(i^2 = -1\), \(i^3 = -i\), and \(i^4 = 1\).
To simplify \(i^{27}\), find the remainder when 27 is divided by 4, since the powers repeat every 4.
Calculate \(27 \div 4\) which gives a quotient of 6 and a remainder of 3, so \(27 \equiv 3 \pmod{4}\).
Therefore, \(i^{27} = i^3\), and from the cycle, \(i^3 = -i\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Imaginary Unit (i)

The imaginary unit i is defined as the square root of -1, satisfying i² = -1. It is the foundation of complex numbers and allows for the extension of real numbers to include solutions to equations like x² + 1 = 0.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Powers of i and Their Cyclic Pattern

Powers of i repeat in a cycle of four: i¹ = i, i² = -1, i³ = -i, and i⁴ = 1. This pattern repeats for higher powers, so simplifying i raised to any integer power involves finding the remainder when the exponent is divided by 4.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Modular Arithmetic for Exponent Simplification

Modular arithmetic helps simplify powers by reducing the exponent modulo 4 in this context. For example, to simplify i^27, compute 27 mod 4 = 3, so i^27 = i³ = -i, making complex exponentiation manageable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each power of i. i23

960
views
Textbook Question

Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. ax2+bx+c=0ax^2 + bx + c = 0 has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.)

4,54, 5

1530
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. (x+5)2/3+(x+5)1/3-20=0

373
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3x+6 / x-5 > 0

523
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Velocity of an Object The velocity of an object, v, after t seconds is given by v=3t2-18t+24.Find the interval where the velocity is negative.

530
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 4(x+1)4-13(x+1)2=-9

393
views