Solve each equation. (x+5)2/3+(x+5)1/3-20=0

Textbook Question
Simplify each power of i. i27
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Simplify each power of i. i27
Simplify each power of i. i23
Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.)
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | x2 - 9 | = x + 3
Solve each problem. Velocity of an Object The velocity of an object, v, after t seconds is given by v=3t2-18t+24.Find the interval where the velocity is negative.
Solve each equation. 4(x+1)4-13(x+1)2=-9