Solve each equation. √4x-2 = √3x+1

Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) F = kMv2/r , for v
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Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) F = kMv2/r , for v
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality.
q is no more than 8 units from 22.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(1-x)≤2/(1-x)
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. r is no less than 1 unit from 29.
Solve each equation. ∜(x2+2x)= ∜3
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(3+x)≤3/(3+x)