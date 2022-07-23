Solve each equation or inequality. | 12- 6x | + 3 ≥ 9

Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 16x² +3 = -26x
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Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 16x² +3 = -26x
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4x2+3x+1≤0
Solve each equation. √2x-x+4=0
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - x - 1 = 0
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - 3x - 2 = 0
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (2-5i) - (3+4i) - (-2+i)