Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 52
Chapter 2, Problem 52

Solve each equation. √2x-x+4=0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the equation to clearly identify the terms: \(\sqrt{2x} - x + 4 = 0\).
Isolate the square root term on one side of the equation: \(\sqrt{2x} = x - 4\).
Square both sides of the equation to eliminate the square root: \((\sqrt{2x})^2 = (x - 4)^2\), which simplifies to \(2x = (x - 4)^2\).
Expand the right side using the binomial formula: \(2x = x^2 - 8x + 16\).
Rearrange the equation to standard quadratic form by bringing all terms to one side: \(0 = x^2 - 8x + 16 - 2x\), which simplifies to \(0 = x^2 - 10x + 16\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Equations

Square root equations involve variables inside a radical sign. To solve them, isolate the square root expression and then square both sides to eliminate the radical. This process may introduce extraneous solutions, so checking all solutions in the original equation is essential.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Isolating Variables

Isolating the variable means rearranging the equation so that the variable appears alone on one side. This step is crucial before squaring both sides to avoid complicating the equation and to simplify solving for the variable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables

Checking for Extraneous Solutions

Squaring both sides of an equation can introduce solutions that do not satisfy the original equation. After finding potential solutions, substitute them back into the original equation to verify which are valid and discard any extraneous ones.
Recommended video:
05:21
Restrictions on Rational Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 16x² +3 = -26x

757
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4x2+3x+1≤0

532
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality. | 12- 6x | + 3 ≥ 9

789
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-4-i) - (2+3i) + (-4+5i)

836
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - 3x - 2 = 0

1232
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (2-5i) - (3+4i) - (-2+i)

1242
views