Solve each equation. x - √(2x+3) = 0

Height of a Projectile A projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v 0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t2+v 0 t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v 0 . Round answers to the nearest hundredth if necessary. v 0 =32