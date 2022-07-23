Solve each equation. x - √(2x+3) = 0
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 45
Solve each equation using completing the square. -2x2 + 4x + 3 = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, rewrite the equation to isolate the quadratic term with a positive coefficient. Start with the equation \(-2x^2 + 4x + 3 = 0\). Divide every term by \(-2\) to get \(x^2 - 2x - \frac{3}{2} = 0\).
Next, move the constant term to the other side of the equation: \(x^2 - 2x = \frac{3}{2}\).
To complete the square, take half of the coefficient of \(x\), which is \(-2\), divide it by 2 to get \(-1\), and then square it to get \(1\). Add this value to both sides: \(x^2 - 2x + 1 = \frac{3}{2} + 1\).
Rewrite the left side as a perfect square trinomial: \((x - 1)^2 = \frac{3}{2} + 1\). Simplify the right side by expressing \(1\) as \(\frac{2}{2}\) and adding the fractions.
Finally, take the square root of both sides to solve for \(x\): \(x - 1 = \pm \sqrt{\text{right side}}\). Then isolate \(x\) by adding \(1\) to both sides.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:6m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to solve quadratic equations by transforming the equation into a perfect square trinomial. This involves creating a binomial squared expression on one side, making it easier to solve for the variable by taking square roots.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Quadratic Equation Standard Form
A quadratic equation is typically written in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. To complete the square, the equation must be manipulated into this form, often requiring dividing through by the coefficient of x² if it is not 1.
Recommended video:
04:34
Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form
Isolating the Variable
After completing the square, the equation is rewritten so that the variable term is isolated on one side. This allows taking the square root of both sides, leading to two possible solutions due to the ± sign.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question
564
views
Textbook Question
Height of a Projectile A projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t2+v0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v0. Round answers to the nearest hundredth if necessary. v0=32
120
views
Textbook Question
Write each number in standard form a+bi. -3+ √-18 / 24
1395
views
Textbook Question
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. s = 1/2gt², for g (distance traveled by a falling object)
867
views
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. x²- √(5x) -1 = 0
840
views
Textbook Question
Solve each equation or inequality. | 4 - 4x | + 2 = 4
732
views