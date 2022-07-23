Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Zhu inherited \$200,000 from her grandmother. She first gave 30% to her favorite charity. She invested some of the rest at 1.5% and some at 4%, earning \$4350 interest per year. How much did she invest at each rate?
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