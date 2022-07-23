Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | (2/3)x + 1/2 | ≤ 1/6
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | (2/3)x + 1/2 | ≤ 1/6
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Solve each equation. 2x2+x-15 = 0
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