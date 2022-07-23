Textbook Question
Solve each equation. (x+4)/2x = (x-1)/3
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Solve each equation. (x+4)/2x = (x-1)/3
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Cody sells some property for \(240,000. The money will be paid off in two ways: a short-term note at 2% interest and a long-term note at 2.5%. Find the amount of each note if the total annual interest paid is \)5500.
Solve each problem. See Example 3. How much water should be added to 8 mL of 6% saline solution to reduce the concentration to 4%?
Solve each equation using the square root property. (x - 4)2 = -5
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5| x + 1 | > 12
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-30 / √-10