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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 33a
Chapter 2, Problem 33a

Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-30 / √-10

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1
Recognize that the problem involves division of square roots with negative radicands: \(\frac{\sqrt{-30}}{\sqrt{-10}}\).
Rewrite each square root of a negative number using the imaginary unit \(i\), where \(i = \sqrt{-1}\). So, \(\sqrt{-30} = \sqrt{30} \cdot i\) and \(\sqrt{-10} = \sqrt{10} \cdot i\).
Substitute these expressions back into the quotient: \(\frac{\sqrt{30} \cdot i}{\sqrt{10} \cdot i}\).
Cancel the common factor \(i\) in numerator and denominator: \(\frac{\sqrt{30}}{\sqrt{10}}\).
Simplify the quotient of square roots by writing it as a single square root: \(\sqrt{\frac{30}{10}}\), then simplify the fraction inside the root.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Square Roots of Negative Numbers

Square roots of negative numbers involve imaginary numbers, since the square root of a negative value is not real. This is expressed using the imaginary unit 'i', where i² = -1. For example, √-30 can be rewritten as √30 × i.
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Properties of Radicals in Division

When dividing square roots, the quotient rule applies: √a / √b = √(a/b), provided a and b are non-negative. This property helps simplify expressions by combining radicals under a single root before further simplification.
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Simplifying Radical Expressions

Simplifying radicals involves factoring the number inside the root to extract perfect squares and reduce the expression. After applying imaginary units and division properties, further simplification may involve reducing fractions inside the root or rationalizing denominators.
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