Textbook Question
Answer the following. Why must -4 be in the solution set of ? (Do not solve the inequality.)
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Answer the following. Why must -4 be in the solution set of ? (Do not solve the inequality.)
Solve each equation or inequality.
Solve each equation or inequality.
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) 1/R=1/r_1 + 1/r_2, for R
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) x2/3+y2/3=a2/3, for y
Solve each equation or inequality. |x+4| = 7