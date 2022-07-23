Textbook Question
Answer the following. Why must -4 be in the solution set of ? (Do not solve the inequality.)
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Answer the following. Why must -4 be in the solution set of ? (Do not solve the inequality.)
Work each problem. Show that -3+4i is a solution of the equation x²+6x+25=0.
Answer the following. Why can 3 not be in the solution set of 14x+9 / x-3 < 0? (Do not solve the inequality.)
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) 1/R=1/r_1 + 1/r_2, for R
Work each problem. Show that -2+i is a solution of the equation x²+4x+5=0.
Solve each equation or inequality. |x+4| = 7