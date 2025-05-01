Problem 71
Solve each equation. (√x+2)-x = 2
Problem 72
Solve each equation. √x-√x+3= -1
Problem 73
Solve each equation. √4x-2 = √3x+1
Problem 76
Solve each equation. ⁵√ 2x = ⁵√ 3x+2
Problem 79
Solve each equation. x/x+2 + 1/x+3 = 2/(x²+2x)
Problem 81
Solve each equation. (2x+3)2/3 + (2x+3)1/3 - 6 = 0
Problem 85
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
Problem 87
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 5 ≤ 2x -3 ≤ 7
Problem 92
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. x²-3x ≥ 5
Problem 95
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3x+6 / x-5 > 0
Problem 96
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. (x+7) / (2x+1) ≤1
Problem 97
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Problem 98
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Problem 99
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x-1 ≤ 5/x+3
Problem 100
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x+2 > 2/x-4
Problem 105
Answer the following. Why can 3 not be in the solution set of 14x+9 / x-3 < 0? (Do not solve the inequality.)
Problem 107
Solve each equation or inequality. |x+4| = 7
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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