Problem 9
Solve each problem. Dimensions of a Square. If the length of each side of a square is decreased by 4 in., the perimeter of the new square is 10 in. more than half the perimeter of the original square. What are the dimensions of the original square?
Problem 11
Solve each problem. Alcohol Mixture Barak wishes to strengthen a mixture that is 10% alcohol to one that is 30% alcohol. How much pure alcohol should he add to 12 L of the 10% mixture?
Problem 13
Solve each problem. Speed of a Plane Mary Lynn left by plane to visit her mother in Louisiana, 420 km away. Fifteen minutes later, her mother left to meet her at the airport. She drove the 20 km to the airport at 40 km per hr, arriving just as the plane taxied in. What was the speed of the plane?
Problem 15a
Solve each problem. (Modeling) Lead Intake As directed by the 'Safe Drinking Water Act' of December 1974, the EPA proposed a maximum lead level in public drinking water of 0.05 mg per liter. This standard assumed an individual consumption of two liters of water per day. If EPA guidelines are followed, write an equation that models the maximum amount of lead A ingested in x years. Assume that there are 365.25 days in a year.
Problem 16
Solve each problem. (Modeling) Online Retail Sales Projected retail e-commerce sales (in billions of dollars) for the years 2016–2022 can be modeled by the equation y=52.304x+396.80, where x=0 corresponds to 2016, x=1 corresponds to 2017, and so on. Based on this model, find projected retail e-commerce sales in 2022 to the nearest tenth of a billion. (Data from www.statista.com)
Problem 19
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (6-i) + (7-2i)
Problem 21
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. 15i- (3+2i) -11
Problem 24
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
Problem 25
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
Problem 27
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. -5i(3-i)²
Problem 29
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-12 -i) / (-2 -5i)
Problem 31
Simplify each power of i. i11
Problem 33
Simplify each power of i. i1001
Problem 35
Simplify each power of i. i-27
Problem 36
Simplify each power of i. 1/i17
Problem 39
Solve each equation. 2x2+x-15 = 0
Problem 41
Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
Problem 43
Solve each equation. (2x+1)(x-4) = x
Problem 45
Solve each equation. x²- √(5x) -1 = 0
Problem 46
Solve each equation. (x+4)(x+2) = 2x
Problem 47
Which equation has two real, distinct solutions? Do not actually solve.
A. (3x-4)² = -9 B. (4-7x)² = 0 C. (5x-9)(5x-9) = 0 D. (7x+4)² = 11
Problem 50
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
Problem 51
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. -8x² + 10x = 7
Problem 52
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 16x² +3 = -26x
Problem 60
Dimensions of a Right Triangle The shortest side of a right triangle is 7 in. shorter than the middle side, while the longest side (the hypotenuse) is 1 in. longer than the middle side. Find the lengths of the sides.
Problem 61
Solve each equation. 4x⁴+3x²-1 = 0
Problem 64
Solve each equation. 2 - 5/x = 3/x²
Problem 65
Solve each equation. 10/(4x-4) = 1 /(1-x)
Problem 67
Solve each equation. (x-4)2/5 = 9
Problem 69
Solve each equation. (x-2)2/3 = x1/3
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Back