Problem 31
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Problem 32
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Problem 40
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. x-y<4
Problem 42
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x
Problem 45
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=√(4x+1)
Problem 46
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=√(7-2x)
Problem 47
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=2/(x-3)
Problem 48
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-7/(x-5)
Problem 49a
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Problem 49b
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Problem 49c
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Problem 49d
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Problem 51
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(0)
Problem 52
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(-3)
Problem 53
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-2)
Problem 54
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(10)
Problem 55
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(1/3)
Problem 56
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(-7/3)
Problem 57
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(1/2)
Problem 58
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)
Problem 59
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(p)
Problem 62
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-x)
Problem 63
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(x+2)
Problem 64
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(a+4)
Problem 65
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(2m-3)
Problem 66
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(3t-2)
Problem 67
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). ƒ = {(-1,3),(4,7),(0,6),(2,2)}
Problem 68
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1).See Example 7. ƒ = {(2,5),(3,9),(-1,11),(5,3)}
Problem 78b
An equation that defines y as a function of x is given. Find ƒ(3). x-4y=8
Problem 79b
An equation that defines y as a function of x is given. Find ƒ(3). y+2x2=3-x
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
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