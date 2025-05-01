Problem 53
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. 11x + 2y = 3
Problem 61
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.
Problem 64
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. x - intercept (-3, 0), y-intercept (0, 5)
Problem 67
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (-7, 4), perpendicular to y = 8
Problem 68
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5), parallel to y = 4
Problem 74
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 2∛(x+1)-2
Problem 77
Graph each function.
Problem 86
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Problem 92
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. |x| = |y|
Problem 95
Describe how the graph of each function can be obtained from the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|. g(x) = -|x|
Problem 99
Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the y-axis
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
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