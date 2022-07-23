Textbook Question
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
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Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(9,-2),(-3,5),(9,1)}
Let and . Find each of the following. See Example 1.
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(-3,1),(4,1),(-2,7)}
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒg)(4)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (2, 0), radius 6