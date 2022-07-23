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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 14
Chapter 3, Problem 14

Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(9,-2),(-3,5),(9,1)}

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1
Recall that a relation defines a function if every input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value).
List the input values from the given relation: 9, -3, and 9.
Check if any input value is repeated with different outputs. Here, the input 9 appears twice with outputs -2 and 1.
Since the input 9 corresponds to two different outputs (-2 and 1), this violates the definition of a function.
Conclude that the given relation does not define a function because one input has multiple outputs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (or domain element) is paired with exactly one output (or range element). This means no input value can correspond to more than one output value.
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Graphs of Common Functions

Relation as a Set of Ordered Pairs

A relation is a collection of ordered pairs, where the first element is the input and the second is the output. Understanding how to interpret these pairs is essential to analyze whether the relation meets the criteria of a function.
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Relations and Functions

Testing for Function Using Ordered Pairs

To determine if a relation is a function, check if any input value repeats with different outputs. If an input appears more than once with different outputs, the relation is not a function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=x2+3ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=2x+6g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1.

(ƒg)(4)(ƒ-g)(4)

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(-3,1),(4,1),(-2,7)}

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Textbook Question

In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (0, 4), radius 4

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒg)(4)

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Textbook Question

Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.

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Textbook Question

In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (2, 0), radius 6

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