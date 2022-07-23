Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-(1/2)x2
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. horizontal, through (-7,4)