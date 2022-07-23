Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-(1/2)x2

Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2
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Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,1),(1,4),(-6,-1)
Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = (1/3)(y2)
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. horizontal, through (-7,4)