Textbook Question
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
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Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. and
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. For the function ƒ(x) = -4x + 2, ƒ(-2)= ______.
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. and
(ƒg)(2)
To answer each question, refer to the following basic graphs. Which one is the graph of ƒ(x)=x3? What is its range?
Find the distance between each pair of points, and give the coordinates of the midpoint of the line segment joining them. A(-6, 3), B(-6,8)