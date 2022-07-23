Textbook Question
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
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Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. For the function ƒ(x) = -4x + 2, ƒ(-2)= ______.
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The x-intercept of the graph of 2x + 5y = 10 is ________.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The equation y = 4x - 6 defines a function with independent variable______ and dependent variable ________ .
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. and
Find the distance between each pair of points, and give the coordinates of the midpoint of the line segment joining them. A(-6, 3), B(-6,8)