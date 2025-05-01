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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 53
Chapter 3, Problem 53

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=√(x-3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the domain of the function \(y = \sqrt{x - 3}\). Since the expression inside the square root must be non-negative, set \(x - 3 \geq 0\), which means \(x \geq 3\).
Choose at least three values of \(x\) that satisfy the domain condition (i.e., \(x \geq 3\)). For example, select \(x = 3\), \(x = 4\), and \(x = 7\).
Calculate the corresponding \(y\) values by substituting each chosen \(x\) into the equation \(y = \sqrt{x - 3}\). For instance, for \(x=3\), compute \(y = \sqrt{3 - 3}\); for \(x=4\), compute \(y = \sqrt{4 - 3}\); and for \(x=7\), compute \(y = \sqrt{7 - 3}\).
Create a table of ordered pairs \((x, y)\) using the values found in the previous step. This table will show at least three points that lie on the graph of the equation.
To graph the equation, plot the ordered pairs from the table on the coordinate plane. Then, draw a smooth curve starting at the point where \(x=3\) (the domain's start) and continuing to the right, reflecting the shape of the square root function.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain is the set of all input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the equation y = √(x - 3), the expression inside the square root must be non-negative, so x - 3 ≥ 0, meaning the domain is x ≥ 3.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Evaluating Functions and Ordered Pairs

To find ordered pairs (x, y) that satisfy the equation, substitute values of x from the domain into the function and calculate the corresponding y-values. These pairs represent points on the graph of the function.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Graphing Square Root Functions

Graphing y = √(x - 3) involves plotting points from the ordered pairs and understanding the shape of the square root function, which starts at the domain boundary (x=3) and increases gradually, forming a curve that rises slowly to the right.
Recommended video:
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=1x2ƒ(x)=1-x^2

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Textbook Question

For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 2y = -3x

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Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=1+2x2ƒ(x)=1+2x^2

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Textbook Question

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=-[[x]]

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1
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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(10)

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Textbook Question

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (1, 6), perpendicular to 3x+5y=1

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