Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=-[[x]]

To graph the function, plot points for several values of \(x\), especially around integers. For example, for \(x\) in the interval \([0,1)\), \(\lfloor x \rfloor = 0\), so \(f(x) = 0\). For \(x\) in \([1,2)\), \(\lfloor x \rfloor = 1\), so \(f(x) = -1\), and so on. Connect these points as step segments that jump at integer values of \(x\).