Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (5, 9) and (-2, 9)
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Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (5, 9) and (-2, 9)
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. y=x2+5
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=√(4x+1)
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=-[[-x]], for x=2.5
The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[0.5x]], for x=7