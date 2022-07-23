Determine the range by considering the possible values of \(y\). Since \(y = \sqrt{4x + 1}\) and the square root function outputs only non-negative values, the smallest value of \(y\) is 0 (when \(x = -\frac{1}{4}\)), and \(y\) increases without bound as \(x\) increases. So, the range is \(y \geq 0\).