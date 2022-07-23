Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. vertical, through (-6, 4)
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Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. vertical, through (-6, 4)
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x)=(1/2)x2
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-6,-4),(0,-2),(-10,8)
For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x