Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x)=(1/2)x2
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-6,-4),(0,-2),(-10,8)
Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.