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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 17
Chapter 3, Problem 17

For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(8,2), Q(3,5)

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1
Identify the coordinates of points P and Q: P(8, 2) and Q(3, 5).
To find the distance between P and Q, use the distance formula: \(d(P, Q) = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}\), where \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\) are the coordinates of P and Q respectively.
Substitute the coordinates into the distance formula: \(d(P, Q) = \sqrt{(3 - 8)^2 + (5 - 2)^2}\).
To find the midpoint M of the line segment PQ, use the midpoint formula: \(M = \left( \frac{x_1 + x_2}{2}, \frac{y_1 + y_2}{2} \right)\).
Substitute the coordinates into the midpoint formula: \(M = \left( \frac{8 + 3}{2}, \frac{2 + 5}{2} \right)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distance Formula

The distance formula calculates the length between two points in the coordinate plane. It is derived from the Pythagorean theorem and given by d = √[(x2 - x1)² + (y2 - y1)²], where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are the coordinates of the points.
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Midpoint Formula

The midpoint formula finds the point exactly halfway between two given points. It is calculated by averaging the x-coordinates and the y-coordinates separately: M = ((x1 + x2)/2, (y1 + y2)/2). This gives the coordinates of the midpoint.
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Coordinate Geometry Basics

Coordinate geometry involves representing geometric figures using coordinates on the Cartesian plane. Understanding how points, lines, and distances relate through coordinates is essential for applying formulas like distance and midpoint effectively.
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