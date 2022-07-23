Textbook Question
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (-2, 5), radius 4
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In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (-2, 5), radius 4
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(8,2), Q(3,5)
Determine whether each relation defines a function.
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(-12,5),(-10,3),(8,3)}
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=3|x|
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (5,-8), m = 0