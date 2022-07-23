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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 3, Problem 13

Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ-g)(-1)

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1
Understand that the expression (ƒ - g)(x) means you subtract the function g(x) from the function ƒ(x). So, (ƒ - g)(x) = ƒ(x) - g(x).
Write down the given functions: ƒ(x) = x^2 + 3 and g(x) = -2x + 6.
Substitute the expressions for ƒ(x) and g(x) into the difference: (ƒ - g)(x) = (x^2 + 3) - (-2x + 6).
Simplify the expression by distributing the negative sign across g(x): (ƒ - g)(x) = x^2 + 3 + 2x - 6.
Now, evaluate (ƒ - g)(-1) by substituting x = -1 into the simplified expression: (ƒ - g)(-1) = (-1)^2 + 3 + 2(-1) - 6.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output value. Evaluating a function at a specific value means substituting that value into the function's expression and simplifying to find the output.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Function Operations (Addition and Subtraction)

Function operations involve combining two functions by adding or subtracting their outputs for the same input. For example, (ƒ - g)(x) means subtracting g(x) from ƒ(x) and simplifying the resulting expression before evaluating.
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Adding & Subtracting Functions

Substitution and Simplification

After forming the combined function expression, substitution involves replacing the variable with a given number, such as -1. Simplification then reduces the expression to a single numerical value, which is the final answer.
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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=x2+3ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=2x+6g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1.

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