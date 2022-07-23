Textbook Question
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
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Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Let and . Find each of the following. See Example 1.
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ-g)(-1)
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(8,0),(5,7),(9,3),(3,8)}
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(2,4),(0,2),(2,6)}
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.