Standard Form of a Circle

The standard form of a circle's equation is given by (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. In the equation x² + y² = 144, it can be rewritten as (x - 0)² + (y - 0)² = 12², indicating a circle centered at the origin with a radius of 12. Recognizing this form is essential for identifying circular graphs.