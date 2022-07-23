Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(5,1),(3,2),(4,9),(7,8)}

Textbook Question
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (0, 0), radius 6
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In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (0, 0), radius 6
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ+g)(3)
To answer each question, refer to the following basic graphs. Which one is the graph of ƒ(x)=√x? What is its domain?
Without actually graphing, identify the type of graph that each equation has.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The midpoint of the segment joining (0, 0) and (4, 4) is 2.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (1,3), m = -2