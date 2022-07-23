Textbook Question
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
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Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. and
To answer each question, refer to the following basic graphs. Which one is the graph of ƒ(x)=|x|? What is the function value when x=1.5?
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. For the function ƒ(x) = -4x + 2, ƒ(-2)= ______.
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The x-intercept of the graph of 2x + 5y = 10 is ________.
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. and